Manipur: Photos of missing students found dead go viral, govt commits to 'swift and decisive' action
Photos of two students, previously reported missing since July 2023, emerged on social media platforms. Identified as Hijam Linthoingambi, 17, and Phijam Hemjit, 20, the pictures display the duo in what appears to be a makeshift jungle camp. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken charge of the case, according to an official statement from the Manipur Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The state government has promised “swift and decisive" action against the perpetrators behind the abduction and murder of these two students. The authorities also called for public restraint, urging citizens to let the professionals conduct the investigation. The police are collaborating with central security agencies to uncover the full details of this tragic incident.

Also Read: Manipur: Over 400 BSF, CRPF personnel airlifted to strife-hit Manipur

Since May, the state has been gripped by widespread violence following a high court directive. The court order advised the state government to contemplate including the non-tribal Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST), sparking ethnic clashes. Over 170 people have lost their lives in the unrest, with many more sustaining injuries.

The surfacing of the photos comes just after the restoration of mobile Internet services in the state, which had been suspended due to ongoing strife. These images have gone viral, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and subsequent death of Linthoingambi and Hemjit. It's unclear if the two cases are connected to the broader chaos that has afflicted the state since May.

On September 25, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh appealed to the indigenous communities, urging unity among the diverse groups. The chief minister reiterated the government's commitment to maintaining law and order, including its ongoing crackdown on the illegal drug trade.

Also Read: Manipur: Situation in Imphal twin districts tense but normal. Top updates

"We are trying hard to improve the situation. The indigenous communities of the state should continue to live as one and that the government will continue to fight poppy plantations and illegal drug business. The government is there to safeguard the lives and properties of people," PTI quoted him as saying.

(With PTI inputs)

Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 10:38 AM IST
