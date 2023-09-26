Manipur: Photos of missing students found dead go viral, govt commits to ‘swift and decisive’ action1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 10:38 AM IST
Photos of missing students emerge, CBI takes over case. State government promises action. Widespread violence in Manipur.
Photos of two students, previously reported missing since July 2023, emerged on social media platforms. Identified as Hijam Linthoingambi, 17, and Phijam Hemjit, 20, the pictures display the duo in what appears to be a makeshift jungle camp. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken charge of the case, according to an official statement from the Manipur Chief Minister's Office (CMO).