Manipur police commandos ambushed hours after cop's death in Moreh
Suspected insurgents ambush police commandoes, leaving them injured. Earlier, tribal militants killed Moreh SDPO Chingtham Anand. Officials sent as reinforcement.
Several police commandoes were reportedly injured on Tuesday evening after being ambushed by suspected insurgents. The development came mere hours after Moreh SDPO Chingtham Anand who was killed in an ambush by tribal militants in Tengnoupal district. Officials had then launched an operation in the area to apprehend the miscreants.