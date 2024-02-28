A section of Manipur Police commandos on Wednesday staged a symbolic protest by ‘laying down their arms’ over allegations that senior officers asked them to restrain themselves after an armed group of nearly 200 militants vandalised the residence of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Imphal West and abducted him and his security guard from outside his house. The abduction was in retaliation for an attempt to detain militants in the ethnic violence-hit state, NDTV reported. Later, the officer and his guard were rescued. “The ASP Imphal West and his security guard were rescued from Kwakeithel Konjeng Leikai area and admitted to Raj Medicity for medical treatment. A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation has started," the Manipur Police said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). Viral videos on social media from Imphal purportedly showed dozens of commandos laying down their weapons at a compound of their unit. “...they are unhappy with the state government for not giving them a free hand to tackle armed miscreants," Hindustan Times reported.

The Manipur police statement did not name the group behind the abduction of the official. But people having direct knowledge of the matter said radical Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol was involved in the incident.

Media reports said the ASP Imphal West was abducted after some members of the Arambai Tenggol were detained earlier in the day for brandishing weapons and stealing vehicles.

Arambai Tenggol members have been accused of murder, attacks on security forces, extortion and arson. Kuki groups have said that the group has the support of politicians.

Arambai Tenggol last month called 38 lawmakers and other Meitei politicians to take an oath to protect “Manipur’s integrity". At least three legislators were assaulted for not supporting the state government. To be sure, no legislator has filed a complaint.

Ethnic violence in Manipur has since May last year left over 200 people dead and nearly 50,000 displaced. The Meiteis constitute around 53 per cent of Manipur's population and reside predominantly in the Imphal Valley.

