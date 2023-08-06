Manipur Police confirms reports of arms, ammunition loot. Details here1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Arms and ammunitions looted from police stations in Manipur, recovery operations ongoing. Ethnic clashes continue.
Manipur police have confirmed that arms and ammunition have been looted from various police stations and armouries in the north-eastern state. The police said incidents of looting were reported from both hill and valley districts of the state.
