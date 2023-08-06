comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 04 2023 15:54:58
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.25 -2.94%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119 0.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.65 -1.09%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 454.9 -0.26%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,378.4 0.96%
Business News/ News / India/  Manipur Police confirms reports of arms, ammunition loot. Details here
Back

Manipur police have confirmed that arms and ammunition have been looted from various police stations and armouries in the north-eastern state. The police said incidents of looting were reported from both hill and valley districts of the state.

Also Read| Manipur violence: Indian Army seizes ammunition, 3 killed in Bishnupur as clashes continue. 5 updates

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Manipur Police said, “Security forces have been continuously raiding in the hill and valley areas to recover the looted arms and ammunitions. As a result of which 1057 arms and 14201 ammunitions have been recovered in the valley districts and 138 arms and 121 ammunitions have been recovered in the hill districts."

Manipur police said another attempt was made to snatch weapons from a police team at Toupokpi police outpost in Lilong Chajing, Imphal on 5 August, but 'alert' police personnel were able to chase the miscreants and recover all four weapons.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, LiveMint's sister publication, mobs have looted around 4,000 weapons and 50,000 rounds of ammunition from police stations and armouries since the conflict began. In a separate incident, around 500 people in more than 40 vehicles looted arms and ammunition from the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) camp at Naraseina in Bishnupur district on Thursday.

Indian Army arrests armed insurgent in Manipur: 

Meanwhile, the Indian army said on Saturday that it had arrested an armed insurgent and recovered 'war-like stores' during a search operation in Bishnupur district.

Also Read| Manipur video: SC comes down heavily on Centre, state govt, says 'time running out, 3 months have gone' | Top quotes

The Spear Corps of the Indian Army, in a statement, said that under 'Operation Mongcham' multiple operations were launched in the aftermath of the incident at Kwakta, Bishnupur in the wee hours of Saturday after three the killing of three Meitei people.

Manipur has continued to convulse with violence since 3 May as ethnic clashes between the majority community Meitei and hilly tribes Kuki remain unresolved.

 

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 06 Aug 2023, 09:14 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout