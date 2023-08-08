Manipur Police files FIR against Assam Rifles for ‘obstructing search ops’1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 07:38 PM IST
Manipur Police file case against Assam Rifles as calls for withdrawal from state grow. AR troops replaced by CRPF.
The Manipur Police have filed a case against the Assam Rifles paramilitary force amid growing calls for their withdrawal from the northeastern state. AR troops have also been replaced by the CRPF in key conflict areas. 9 Assam Rifles personnel have been accused of "disobeying law by public servant with intent to cause injury to any person, obstructing public servant in charge of public function."