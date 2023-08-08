The Manipur Police have filed a case against the Assam Rifles paramilitary force amid growing calls for their withdrawal from the northeastern state. AR troops have also been replaced by the CRPF in key conflict areas. 9 Assam Rifles personnel have been accused of "disobeying law by public servant with intent to cause injury to any person, obstructing public servant in charge of public function."

Report citing the police content that the Assam Rifles members stopped them from chasing down militants. The FIR was filed on on August 5 and the police allege that Assam Rifles personnel blocked their vehicles on the Kwakta Gothol road in Bishnupur district. The state police had been on Pholjang Road “to conduct search operations in an arms act case in search of Kuki militants" when 9 AR parked their ‘Casper’ vehicle and blocked the road.

Meanwhile the Manipur unit of BJP had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to permanently replace the Assam Rifles with "any other paramilitary forces" in the interest of the public. They had also sought his intervention to bring an amicable solution to the ongoing ethnic unrest.

A PTI report citing Army sources said that the matter was being taken up strongly with the state government at a high level.

“Assam Rifles was undertaking a task given by the command headquarters of ensuring sanctity of the buffer zones between Kuki and Meitiei areas," defence sources added.

Manipur had been on the boil for the past three months after ethnic clashes broke out between two tribal communities Meities and Kukis. The agitation began after the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider adding one of the communities to the list of Scheduled Tribes. More than 160 people have been killed since then while hundreds of others have been injured.

(With inputs from agencies)