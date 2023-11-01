Manipur: Security forces, thwarted an attempt by a mob to rob armoury in Imphal on Wednesday. In another development, student group called for a 48-hour shutdown to oppose the deployment of additional police

Amid the ongoing unrest in the state, security forces thwarted an attempt to loot a police armory in Imphal, Manipur. To control the worsening 'law and order' situation, a curfew was imposed in the city.

The incident took place on Wednesday when a mob tried to gherao a Manipur Police office complex demanding arms in Imphal. To avert escalation of the situation, authorities ordered the firing of several rounds in the air and withdrew curfew relaxations in two districts, officials told PTI.

In another incident, a tribal student body, Kuki Students Organisation (KSO), called for a 48-hour shutdown from midnight of Wednesday to protest against the deployment of additional police commandos in Moreh town in Tengnoupal district. The district witnessed the killing of a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) on October 31.

“Strong exception to the continued stationing and additional deployment of Manipur police commandos in Moreh town despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assurance to withdraw all state forces within three days during his visit to the border town," said KSO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KSO has accused police commandos of torturing the residents of the town following the killing of the SDPO. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum, another organisation of the Kuki-Zo community, also leveled similar allegations.

On Wednesday, the Biren Singh-led government withdrew the daily curfew relaxation from 5 am to 10 pm in Imphal East and West districts "with immediate effect owing to developing law and order situation", according to an official order. Curfew was imposed after a decision came following the attempt by a group to gherao the 1st Manipur Rifles complex, close to Raj Bhavan and Chief Minister’s Office in Imphal West district, demanding weapons. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tension had been brewing in the state capital following multiple attacks on security personnel. On Tuesday, an on-duty sub-divisional police officer at Moreh town was shot dead by tribal militants. In a separate incident, three police personnel suffered bullet injuries when militants ambushed a convoy of the state force at Sinam in Tengnoupal district on Tuesday afternoon. The convoy was on its way to assist in conducting operations.

