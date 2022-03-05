Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Nearly 68% polling was recorded till 3 pm on Saturday in the second and final phase of the assembly elections across 22 constituencies in Manipur.

Also, some incidents of violence were reported before and after voting started.

Voting began at 7 am in 1,247 polling stations across six districts. A total of 8.38 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase.

Senapati district registered the highest turnout of 74.02%, followed by Chandel at 70.30%.

PTI reported that voting was marred to some extent due to violence in some places, as security forces deployed at Ngamju polling station under Karong assembly constituency in Senapati district allegedly shot at two people.

The election agent of a BJP candidate demanded a magisterial inquiry into the incident. According to the report, voting has been halted at the Ngamju polling station.

Violence also erupted in some places of Manipur hours before the polls began, as a BJP supporter was gunned down allegedly by a Congress worker, while a crude bomb exploded outside the residence of an expelled saffron party leader.

L Amuba Singh, 25, succumbed to bullet injuries early on Saturday at a hospital here, a police officer told the news agency.

In Imphal West district, unidentified miscreants lobbed a crude bomb at the residence of expelled BJP leader Ch Bijoy in Lamphel area on Friday night.

The electoral fate of 92 candidates will be decided today, including 12 from the BJP, followed by Congress (18), National People's Party (11), Janata Dal (United) and Naga People's Front (10 each).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.