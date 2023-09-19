comScore
Manipur: Protesters call 48-hour bandh against arrest of 5 youths carrying weapons, normal life affected

 1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 06:13 PM IST Livemint

Markets and commercial establishments were closed in the in Imphal Valley and very few vehicles plied the roads, the report said

Riot police officers fire tear smoke shells to disperse demonstrators protesting against the arrest of five people, who police said were carrying weapons while wearing camouflage uniform, in Imphal, Manipur (Photo: Reuters)Premium
Riot police officers fire tear smoke shells to disperse demonstrators protesting against the arrest of five people, who police said were carrying weapons while wearing camouflage uniform, in Imphal, Manipur (Photo: Reuters)

Authorities said normal life in Imphal Valley was affected on Tuesday following a 48-hour bandh called by Meira Paibi, a collective of Meitei women, and five local clubs demanding the unconditional release of five men arrested for carrying sophisticated weapons and donning camouflage uniforms, PTI reported.

Markets and commercial establishments were closed and very few vehicles plied the roads, the report said.

The report further said the supplementary exams of Class 10 board of Board of Secondary Education, Manipur, scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday, were cancelled in view of the 48-hours bandh. These examinations will be rescheduled at a later date, the authorities said.

Yesterday, Meira Paibis blocked several important roads in Khurai and Kongba in Imphal East district, Kakwa in Imphal West district, Nambol in Bishnupur district and parts of Thoubal district, demanding the immediate release of these men.

"The five arrested youths are civilians and village volunteers who have been guarding their respective villages from attacks by Kuki Zo militants as security forces have failed to do their job properly. We want them to be released unconditionally," PTI reported Yumnam Hitler, president of All Langthabal Kendra United Clubs Coordinating Committee, as saying.

"The agitation will intensify if the government fails to release them," Yumnam added.

On Saturday, protesters had tried to storm the Porompat police station demanding the release of the five youths, prompting security forces to fire several rounds of teargas shells in which few protesters and a RAF personnel received minor injuries.

Five people were arrested on Saturday  by the state police for carrying sophisticated weapons and wearing camouflage uniforms. The police, in a statement, said all the five accused had been produced before the judicial magistrate and remanded to police custody.

Updated: 19 Sep 2023, 06:13 PM IST
