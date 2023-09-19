Manipur: Protesters call 48-hour bandh against arrest of 5 youths carrying weapons, normal life affected1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 06:13 PM IST
Markets and commercial establishments were closed in the in Imphal Valley and very few vehicles plied the roads, the report said
Authorities said normal life in Imphal Valley was affected on Tuesday following a 48-hour bandh called by Meira Paibi, a collective of Meitei women, and five local clubs demanding the unconditional release of five men arrested for carrying sophisticated weapons and donning camouflage uniforms, PTI reported.