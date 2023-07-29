Manipur resumes biometric capture of illegal Myanmar immigrants; to be completed by Sep1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 10:47 PM IST
Manipur government resumes campaign to capture biometric data of illegal immigrants from Myanmar. Completion targeted by September 2023.
Amid the raging violence in Manipur, the state government resumed the campaign for the biometric capture of all illegal Myanmar immigrants in the state on Saturday. The development came as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) instructed the state government to complete the campaign for the biometric capture of illegal Myanmar immigrants in Manipur by September 2023.
