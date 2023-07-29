comScore
Manipur resumes biometric capture of illegal Myanmar immigrants; to be completed by Sep
Amid the raging violence in Manipur, the state government resumed the campaign for the biometric capture of all illegal Myanmar immigrants in the state on Saturday. The development came as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) instructed the state government to complete the campaign for the biometric capture of illegal Myanmar immigrants in Manipur by September 2023.

Manipur government said that the Home Ministry has deputed a team from National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) who will be assisted by state government employees in the biometric capturing exercise.

“A team of officials of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs for training and handholding of State Government Officers in this campaign, assisted the State Government officials in capturing biometric data of illegal immigrants at Foreigners' Detention Centre, Sajwa, Imphal East District today," a release from Manipur government said.

“The campaign will continue in all districts until biometric data of all illegal Myanmar immigrants in the State are successfully captured. The same is targeted for completion by September 2023," the release added.

Illegal immigrants in Manipur

Earlier, the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh accused the immigrants from Myanmar of deforestation, poppy cultivation, and drug menace. Senior officials from the Manipur government said that the government has asked districts to identify illegal immigrants in their respective areas.

In the detention centers, 104 illegal immigrants are lodged in the past two years which include 24 men, 74 women, and 6 minors.

Manipur government also questioned Assam Rifles about the reports of 700 illegal immigrants entering Manipur in just days of July. According to a statement issued by the Home Department, a significant number of 718 illegal immigrants, comprising 301 children, had crossed into Manipur's Chandel district on 22 July and 23 July.

The state government emphasized the need for the border-guarding force to promptly return these illegal immigrants back to their home country.

Updated: 29 Jul 2023, 10:47 PM IST
