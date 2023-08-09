Manipur schools to reopen for Classes 9-12 from this date. Details here

Manipur schools to reopen for Classes 9-12 from this date. Details here2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 12:24 PM IST
Schools in Manipur to reopen for Class 9-12 after two months of closure due to ethnic clashes.
After seeing a closure of nearly two month due to the ethnic clashes, schools in Manipur is set to reopen for Class 9-12 from tomorrow i.e. 10 August, media reports have stated.
The report citing an order stated there are currently 1229 schools in Manipur having Class 9-12 run by different managements, however, resumption of schools will not be applicable to 28 schools currently involved in relief measures.
“Separate order for resumption of these schools will be issued later. Adequate compulsory measures will be taken up for the students of these schools so as to prevent any learning loss," the order added.
“All Zonal Education Officers under the Department of Education, Schools Manipur are hereby directed to inform all concerned and take up necessary actions accordingly," reports have stated citing Director L Nandakumar Singh of Directorate of Education (Schools) in an order.
The state government also collected a report on the number of school children in relief camps. It added that from pre-primary to class XII, presently 4747 are staying in relief camps.
Earlier, schools from class 1-8 had resumed on 5 July. Over 4,521 schools from from class I to VIII had resumed schools after a gap of over two months during which the state witnessed ethnic violence. The students who were displaced by the ethnic strife were allowed to get admission for free to nearby schools and the requirement of permission for students of class IX to class XII opting to change school has been relaxed for those affected by the violence, according to an official release as reported by PTI. According to the release, out of 4,617 schools, 96 could not be opened since those were being used for relief measures and other purposes.
Earlier on 8 August, The Manipur Police had filed a case against the Assam Rifles paramilitary force amid growing calls for their withdrawal from the northeastern state. AR troops have also been replaced by the CRPF in key conflict areas. 9 Assam Rifles personnel have been accused of “disobeying law by public servant with intent to cause injury to any person, obstructing public servant in charge of public function."
The FIR was filed on August 5 and the police allege that Assam Rifles personnel blocked their vehicles on the Kwakta Gothol road in Bishnupur district. The state police had been on Pholjang Road “to conduct search operations in an arms act case in search of Kuki militants" when 9 AR parked their ‘Casper’ vehicle and blocked the road. The Manipur unit of BJP had also urged PM Modi to permanently replace the Assam Rifles with "any other paramilitary forces" in the interest of the public.
Meanwhile, the state had been on the boil for the past three months after ethnic clashes broke out between two tribal communities Meities and Kukis. The agitation began after the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider adding one of the communities to the list of Scheduled Tribes. More than 160 people have been killed since then while hundreds of others have been injured.
(With inputs from agencies)
