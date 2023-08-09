Manipur schools to reopen for Classes 9-12 from this date. Details here

Earlier, schools from class 1-8 had resumed on 5 July. Over 4,521 schools from from class I to VIII had resumed schools after a gap of over two months during which the state witnessed ethnic violence. The students who were displaced by the ethnic strife were allowed to get admission for free to nearby schools and the requirement of permission for students of class IX to class XII opting to change school has been relaxed for those affected by the violence, according to an official release as reported by PTI. According to the release, out of 4,617 schools, 96 could not be opened since those were being used for relief measures and other purposes.

