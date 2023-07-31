The Supreme Court will hear the central government's plea to transfer the trial of the case relating to the Manipur sexual assault case where two women were stripped naked and paraded by a mob of warring tribe. The bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had to take up several cases pertaining to the ethnic violence in Manipur on July 28 but the matter had to be deferred due to CJI's bad health.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, LiveMint's sister publication, a bench that includes Justice JP Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Mishra will hear a fresh petition relating to the Manipur viral video case.

The report while quoting Supreme Court's listing record notes that the petition is in connection with the FIR number (110)(6)(2023) which was registered at the Nongpok Sekmai Police station of the B Phainom village.

Supreme Court had taken suo moto cognizance of the matter on July 20, asking the state government and centre to take immediate steps in the matter and apprise it on what action has been taken.

CJI DY Chandrachud called the incident ‘simply unacceptable’ and ‘grossest of constitutional abuse’. He said, “It’s time government really steps in and takes action. It's simply unacceptable in constitutional democracy. It's deeply disturbing,"

Meanwhile, the central government via an affidavit filed by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla noted that the case has been transferred to the CBI and informed the top court that the government maintains“zero-tolerance towards any crimes against women".

He also requested the Supreme Court of India to transfer the trial in the Manipur violence case outside the state. Further, Centre also requested the top court to order the completion of trial, of the entire case regarding violence in Manipur, including the gang-rape case, in six months.

Tension mounted in Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced last week showing two women from the Kuki community being paraded naked by a mob of Meitei men.