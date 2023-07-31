Manipur sexual assault case: Supreme Court to hear Centre's plea today2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 06:31 AM IST
Supreme Court will hear a fresh petition in connection with the Manipur viral video case where two women were paraded naked by a mob of warring tribe
The Supreme Court will hear the central government's plea to transfer the trial of the case relating to the Manipur sexual assault case where two women were stripped naked and paraded by a mob of warring tribe. The bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had to take up several cases pertaining to the ethnic violence in Manipur on July 28 but the matter had to be deferred due to CJI's bad health.
