Manipur sexual assault case: Supreme Court to hear Centre's plea today

The Supreme Court will hear the central government's plea to transfer the trial of the case relating to the Manipur sexual assault case where two women were stripped naked and paraded by a mob of warring tribe. The bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had to take up several cases pertaining to the ethnic violence in Manipur on July 28 but the matter had to be deferred due to CJI's bad health.

