Manipur video: Women's commission reacts after 40 days after receiving report. Why NCW was so late to respond?1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 10:18 AM IST
NCW Chief Rekha Sharma responded to criticism of delayed action in the Manipur sexual violence case, stating they had received multiple complaints. They have directed Twitter India to remove the video. PM Modi has promised that the accused will not be spared. Four people have been arrested.
Amid the nationwide uproar around sexual violence incident in Manipur, National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma on Friday even before the horrific video surfaced, they were informed by several group about such henious crimes happening in the state. She was responding to the reports claiming that NCW received a complaint through a letter on June 12 mentioning the horrific incident of women being paraded naked on May 4.
