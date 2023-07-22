Amid the nationwide uproar around sexual violence incident in Manipur, National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma on Friday even before the horrific video surfaced, they were informed by several group about such henious crimes happening in the state. She was responding to the reports claiming that NCW received a complaint through a letter on June 12 mentioning the horrific incident of women being paraded naked on May 4.

Why was NCW so late to react?

Responding to a question on why NCW was so late to react, Commission's chief Rekha Sharma said, “Again and again, I am saying that there were many complaints, there was not one specific complaint and that too from people outside India and outside Manipur."

"Firstly, it had to be clarified whether whatever was written is true. Manipur Govt has to clarify and if it is true then they have to work on it. So, accordingly, we wrote to them," she cited.

She also mentioned that they were constantly in touch with the police in Manipur

The commission took suo motu cognisance of it on Friday and sought an explanation from authorities on the matter.

NCW directs Twitter to remove video

The National Commission for Women (NCW) formally directed Twitter India's Head of Public Policy to remove a video showing two women being paraded naked in Manipur, as it compromises their identities and is a punishable offense. The incident occurred in May in Manipur's Thoubal district, and a case of abduction, gang rape, and murder has been registered.

Before the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, PM Modi said that he is pained by the incident and no accused will be spared. According to a police official, the incident took place on May 04 in Manipur’s Thoubal district and a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered in the matter. Four people were arrested on July 20.