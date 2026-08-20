Manipur shuts all educational institutes for 3 days amid protests over Census before NRC

The Manipur government has announced that all educational institutes in the state would remain closed for three days from August 20, citing the ‘prevailing law-and-order situation’.

The order came as protesters burnt effigies of politicians and took out rallies in different parts of Manipur's valley districts on the second day of the 48-hour general strike called by the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD) to press for updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the Census exercise is conducted in the state.

The JFD has also announced a boycott of all government offices from Thursday as part of its ongoing agitation.

View full Image View full Image An order by the state Education Department said, “In view of the prevailing law-and-order situation in the state, the Governor of Manipur declare the closure of all schools as may be affiliated to the Board of Secondary Education, the Council of Higher Secondary Education, the Central Board of Secondary Education or otherwise; colleges and higher education institutes incuding universities; falling under government, aided or unaided sectors, from August 20 to August 22.”

An order by the state Education Department said, “In view of the prevailing law-and-order situation in the state, the Governor of Manipur declare the closure of all schools as may be affiliated to the Board of Secondary Education, the Council of Higher Secondary Education, the Central Board of Secondary Education or otherwise; colleges and higher education institutes incuding universities; falling under government, aided or unaided sectors, from August 20 to August 22.”

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Market places, educational institutions, and public transport were also affected in five valley districts including Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Thoubal, and Bishnupur during the protest.

At Khurai Lamlong in Imphal East district, bandh supporters burnt effigies of Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh and Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam on Wednesday. They demanded that the census not be conducted until internally displaced persons (IDPs) return to their native places.

Dozens of demonstrators also took out a rally at Singjamei in Imphal West district and marched for nearly 2 km to press for their demands.

View full Image View full Image Imphal [Manipur], Aug 19 (ANI): Protesters burn effigies during the 48-hour general strike called by the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD), demanding the National Register of Citizens (NRC) updation before the Census 2027, in Imphal on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) ( Vishma Ahanthem )

Road blockades continued at several locations in Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur and Thoubal districts, with bandh supporters stopping private vehicles as well as security forces from proceeding and asking them to return.

A census training programme for supervisors, enumerators and field trainers was also cancelled in Thoubal district, officials said.

Fresh wave of violence Normal life remained paralysed across several valley districts in Manipur on 19 August during the 48-hour shutdown called by JFD, a Meitei group, against the Census until a National Register of Citizens (NRC) is done.

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Meitei groups have been pressing for an NRC to identify undocumented migrants who settled in Manipur after 1951 from neighbouring countries and pose a threat to the state’s original inhabitants.

Kuki groups have accused Meiteis of trying to label them all as undocumented immigrants. In neighbouring Assam, an NRC was updated in 2019 to identify undocumented immigrants who came to the state after 1971.

A government notification issued on March 22, said that the first phase of Census 2027 (House listing operation) in Manipur is scheduled to begin on September 1 for 30 days. Additionally, a self-enumeration facility will also be available for 15 days from August 17 to August 31.

Manipur government spokesperson Sapam Ranjan said on 17 August that a team would rush to Delhi to meet central leaders to press them to postpone the Census until an NRC is completed. Ranjan cited the Manipur assembly resolution of August 2022 seeking an NRC before the Census, citing the demographic imbalance. In March 2024, the assembly reaffirmed the resolution.

The fresh violence hits Manipur amid a long-drawn ethnic conflict since May 3, 2023 trigerring tension between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. So far, the conflict has caused over 260 deaths, displaced roughly 60,000 people, and split the state into heavily militarised buffer zones. Sporadic clashes, blockades, and security concerns persist.