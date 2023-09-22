Manipur: Situation in Imphal twin districts tense but normal. Top updates1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 11:07 AM IST
Curfew remains tense but normal in Imphal East and West districts of Manipur; protesters storm police stations demanding release of five youths.
A day after curfew was imposed, the situation today i.e. on 22 September in the twin districts of Imphal East and West where curfew remained tense but normal, report by news agecny PTI has stated. Earlier on 21 September, curfew was imposed after protesters stormed police stations demanding the release of five youths who had earlier been arrested for carrying sophisticated weapons and wearing camouflage uniforms similar to army fatigues.