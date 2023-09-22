Manipur: Situation in Imphal twin districts tense but normal. Top updates

Curfew remains tense but normal in Imphal East and West districts of Manipur; protesters storm police stations demanding release of five youths.

A day after curfew was imposed, the situation today i.e. on 22 September in the twin districts of Imphal East and West where curfew remained tense but normal, report by news agecny PTI has stated. Earlier on 21 September, curfew was imposed after protesters stormed police stations demanding the release of five youths who had earlier been arrested for carrying sophisticated weapons and wearing camouflage uniforms similar to army fatigues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are Top updates on Manipur issues -On Thursday, more than 30 people, mostly women, received minor injuries after they attempted to storm police stations at Porompat and Heingang in Imphal East district and Singjamei and Kwakeithel in Imphal West district prompting security forces including RAF personnel to fire several rounds of tear gas shells.

-The Imphal East and Imphal West district authorities, however, exempted officials of the municipality, electricity, health, PHED, media persons and flight passengers going to the airport from the purview of the curfew. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-The Imphal valley is witnessing protest called by six local clubs and Meira Paibis demanding the release of the five village volunteers.

-The curfew was relaxed in the rest of Imphal valley comprising of Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food items.

-In Thoubal district curfew has been relaxed from 5 am to 9 pm and in Bishnupur from 5 am to 5 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-On September 16, Manipur police had arrested five persons for carrying sophisticated weapons and donning camouflage uniforms. The police, in a statement, said all the five men had been produced before the judicial magistrate and remanded to police custody.

-In another news, the Manipur government has served a show cause notice to a private telecom company over the availability "of internet data services in mobile phones while the suspension of mobile data service is still in force, , an official said as reported by PTI.

-The official added that internet data services in mobile phones was found in some areas of Churachandpur and adjoining Bishnupur district on 20 September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)