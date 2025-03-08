Manipur: Bus attacked, protesters clash with security forces as ‘free movement’ resumes on all roads

  • A bus of the Manipur state transport was attacked, while clashes were reported from several Kuki-dominated areas in Manipur on Saturday on the first day of ‘free movement’ of people on all roads on strife-torn state.

Published8 Mar 2025, 02:46 PM IST
Senapati district-bound Manipur state transport bus.

Manipur: As the free movement of people on all roads in Manipur resumed on Saturday, a bus of the Manipur state transport was attacked in Kangpokpi, while some Kuki protesters also clashed with the security forces.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced 'free movement' in strife-torn northeastern state from March 8, following which the inter-district bus services resumed today.

The incident took place during the resumption of inter-district bus services from Imphal to hill areas, officials said.

The attack on the Senapati district-bound bus occurred when the passenger vehicle was pelted with stones by a mob in Kagpokpi district's Gamgiphai area, reported PTI quoting official.

According to some reports, clashes have been reported from several Kuki-dominated areas.

Several videos of protesters clash with the security forces and violence have gone viral on social media platforms.

Officials said that security forces fired tear gas shells and baton-charged the mob, leading to injuries to a few demonstrators.

— At around 10 am, the buses to the hill districts of Churachandpur and Senapati were flagged off from Imphal airport.

— A large convoy of central forces, including army personnel, escorted the vehicles.

— The Churachandpur-bound bus reached Kangvai after crossing the Bishnupur district without any hindrance.

— The bus did not face any obstruction or blockade till Kanglatongbi in Imphal West district.

Over a week ago, Amit Shah chaired a meeting to review the security situation of Manipur and also called for strict action against those creating obstructions.

Shah said the Centre remains fully committed to restoring lasting peace in the state and is providing all necessary assistance in this regard.

Over 250 people have lost their lives in the violence.

On February 13, the President's rule was imposed in Manipur after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister.

Over 250 people have lost their lives in the violence in the state which has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 2023.

First Published:8 Mar 2025, 02:46 PM IST
