A special Covid-19 vaccination drive will be conducted in Manipur's Imphal on 24 October, 31 October and 7 November at GM Mall, Pologround and Thangal Bazar Dharamshala vaccination centres, said state authorities on Saturday.

As per Kiran Kumar, the DC of west Imphal district, those people who get vaccinated at these three centres will get a chance to participate in the bumper draw.

“First prize will be TV, second prize will be mobile phone and third prize will be blankets," Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Prior to this, the Uttarakhand government had announced a mega vaccination drive between 18 October to 2 November. People who will take their second jab during this time would be eligible for various prizes via lucky draw.

R Rajesh Kumar, Dehradun DM and CEO Dehradun Smart City Ltd, said, “Almost 100% adult population received the first dose in the district. Around 50% eligible population have taken their 2nd dose."

This comes as India is ready to achieve the milestone of administering 100 crore anti-Covid jabs in the next few days.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday that India will cross the landmark of 100-crore Covid-19 vaccine doses next week.

Till this evening, as many as "97.23 crore have been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine in the country", he said at the launch event.

The vaccines administered suggest about 70% of the population getting at least one dose and about 30% of the population has got two doses, he said.

"We administered 2.5 crore doses one single day on September 17 and next week we will reach the 100 crore mark," he said. "This has happened because of the effort put in by all."

Covid-19 infections are decreasing in India, with 15,981 new infections reported in a day, according to official data on Saturday. That's 4% of the peak - the highest daily average reported on 9 May this year.

