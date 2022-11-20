Manipur to emerge as gateway to ASEAN: Rane

NEW DELHI :Manipur will emerge as the premier gateway to ASEAN because of the combined efforts of the state and central governments, said Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Narayan Rane on Sunday.
Addressing the National Seminar on Growth and Development of MSMEs in Manipur, the minister said that under the new guidelines, establishment of a technology centre of the ministry and the implementation of the scheme, promotion of MSMEs in North Eastern Region and Sikkim will further contribute to make Manipur an important import-export hub.
The ministry signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) with the Department of Textiles, Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Government of Manipur, and three platforms of Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS), viz. InvoiceMart, M1Xchange and RXIL.
The seminar was organized by the ministry to generate awareness about the central government’s schemes and policies for the MSME sector.
On 16 November, 2022, Rane said that there are approximately 50,000 industries operating in the plastic industry off of which most of these industries are micro, small and medium scale.
“These industries contribute ₹3.5 lakh crore to the country’s economy. They also generate employment opportunities for more than 50,000 people. About ₹35 thousand crores worth of plastic is exported from India," he added.
The MSME sector is responsible for around one-third of India’s GDP. The government is focused on promoting MSMEs vide multiple schemes which have been initiated over the last eight years to strengthen the MSME ecosystem in the country.
