Manipur to get new govt soon? Biren Singh, BJP, NPP MLAs visit Delhi to meet central leaders

, currently under the President's rule, is witnessing a significant political development over speculation about the formation of a government in the strife-torn state.

According to reports, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National People's Party (NPP) MLAs headed to Delhi and expressed optimism about the early formation of a new government in the state.

Earlier, at least nine Manipur MLAs, including Assembly Speaker Th Satyabrata, and legislators K Joykishan, Th Basanta Kumar, Karam Shyam, Yumnam Khemchand, Usham Deben, Kh Ibomcha and Noorul Hassan had left for Delhi on Sunday by different flights, news agency PTI reported.

NPP MLA Sheikh Noorul Hassan hinted at a new government formation, saying, “Peace is restored [in Manipur] and the aspiration of the people is for the formation of government. We are hopeful that in a short period, a new government under a new leader will be formed.”

BJP delegation camping in Delhi. But why? A delegation of BJP legislators, led by Manipur's former chief minister N Biren Singh, is already camping in the national capital.

The team included H Dingo, T. Robindro, S.Ranjan, Govindas Konthoujam, and Hill Areas Committee chairman Dinganglung Gangmei.

They were likely to meet central leaders and press for the formation of a popular government in the state.

Biren Singh had told reporters on Saturday that he would press the central leaders on the formation of a popular government in the state as well as highlight issues related to internally displaced people (IDPs) and the national highway.

"We are going to apprise central leaders about the prevailing law and order situation in the state. We also want to inform them about the formation of a popular government, issues related to internally displaced persons (IDPs), and highway-related matters," he had said.

Party sources had told PTI on Saturday that the leaders are scheduled to meet BJP Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra and will seek an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Manipur under President's rule Manipur has been under the President’s Rule since February, after the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, largely due to mounting political pressure from fellow BJP MLAs belonging to the Meitei community who opposed his leadership.

The President’s Rule was extended by six months in August 2025.

The ethnic conflict that broke out in Manipur on 3 May 2023 — between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities — led to over 250 deaths and forced more than 60,000 people to flee their homes, PTI reported.

What happened in 2022 Manipur election The last election to the 60-member Manipur assembly was held in 2022 and has a tenure till 2027. A party needs 36 seats to form a government in the state.

In 2022, the BJP and the NPP formed a coalition to govern the state. Who won how many seats?

BJP: 32

Independent: 3

Congress: 5

Janata Dal (United): 6

Kuki People’s Alliance: 2

Naga Peoples Front: 5

National People's Party (NPP): 7

In January 2025, the JD(U) withdrew support from the Biren Singh-led Manipur government.

In 2024, the NPP withdrew support from BJP-led Manipur government due to failure in resolving crisis.

In May 2023, as many as 10 legislators from Manipur, which included those from the BJP, had demanded a separate administration, the Hindu reported.