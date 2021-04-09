Manipur University student found Covid-positive after taking exam on campus

Manipur University student found Covid-positive after taking exam on campus1 min read . 10:31 AM IST
A student of the Manipur University was found to be Covid-positive days after he appeared for an exam at the varsity's campus, an official said on Friday.
The student appeared for the BVoc fifth semester examination at room number 437 of the New Social Sciences Block of the varsity on April 6, Registrar W Chandbabu Singh said.
Issuing a circular, the varsity asked all the students who were in that room to undergo self-quarantine for a week.
The registrar also asked all the employees and students of the varsity to follow the Covid-related guidelines properly.
