Manipur University student found Covid-positive after taking exam on campus

The student appeared for the BVoc fifth semester examination at room number 437 of the New Social Sciences Block of the varsity on April 6

A student of the Manipur University was found to be Covid-positive days after he appeared for an exam at the varsity's campus, an official said on Friday.

Issuing a circular, the varsity asked all the students who were in that room to undergo self-quarantine for a week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The registrar also asked all the employees and students of the varsity to follow the Covid-related guidelines properly.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

