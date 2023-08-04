Manipur unrest: Mob loots AK, 'Ghaatak' rifles, other weapons from police armoury2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 10:12 AM IST
Mob breaks into police armory in Manipur, loots weapons and ammunition ahead of planned mass burial.
Manipur violence: In the latest incidence of violence, a mob reportedly broke into a police armory in Bishnupur district and looked for weapons like AK and Ghaatak series of assault rifles and over 19,000 bullets of various caliber.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message