The situation in Manipur have killed at least 54 people and forced 23,000 to flee the state amid sporadic instances of ethnic violence, the Indian Army confirmed on Sunday. The forces also mentioned that no new ‘major violence’ broke out or was reported in the intervening night of 6 and 7 May.

The violent episodes in Manipur started after a the 'Tribal Solidarity March called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur to protest the inclusion of Meiteis in to the Scheduled Tribes category by the Indian Government.

Notably, Meiteis dominate the Imphal Valley, forming the majority in Manipur. The ST designation would give them a certain quota of government jobs and college admissions in a form of affirmative action aimed at addressing structural inequality and discrimination.

India's northeast states have seen decades of unrest among ethnic and separatist groups seeking more autonomy or even secession from India, with at least 50,000 people killed in Manipur since the 1950s.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh held an all party meet on Saturday which was attended by Congress, NPF, NPP, CPI (M), Aam Aadmi Party and Shiv Sena.

Here are ten update to this story

-The military has deployed thousands of troops to the state bordering Myanmar, issued "shoot-at-sight" orders in "extreme cases", imposed curfews and cut the internet.

-The army said on Sunday no major flare-ups were reported overnight and that a curfew was lifted between 7-10 am in Churachandpur district, one of the main flashpoint areas. "Past 24 hrs also witnessed Army significantly enhancing surveillance efforts through aerial surveillance, movement of UAVs & redeployment of Army Helicopters within Imphal Valley," it said, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles or drones.

-Authorities have not given an official death toll but hospital morgues in the state capital Imphal and Churachandpur had reported a combined total of 54 dead, according to local media.

-State governor Sushri Anusuiya Uikey on Saturday appealed to the people in the state to maintain brotherhood and dispel the feeling of fear and insecurity, said an official release from the governor's office.

-Tribal groups including the Kukis are unhappy about the prospect of the state's majority Meitei community being recognised under a "Scheduled Tribe" category.

-Medical entrance exam NEET-UG scheduled on May 7 has been postponed in Manipur, the National Testing Agency announced Saturday. The exam date for candidates whose test centre was in Manipur will be announced soon.

-Civil rights activist Irom Sharmila Chanu on Saturday appealed to Manipur’s women, irrespective of their ethnic identity to act in concert to bring peace to the strife-torn state.

-Neighbor states including Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and others are making arrangements to bring back stranded students in violence-hit Manipur.

-BJP MLA of Manipur has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Manipur High Court order in relation to Scheduled Tribe status for the Meitei community as a tribe of Manipur.

-CM Biren Singh said the all party meet decided to form a peace committee in every assembly constituency to ensure that peace initiatives are implemented at the grassroots level