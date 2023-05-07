Manipur update: 23,000 flee ethnic violence, curfew relaxed partially. 10 updates3 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 05:09 PM IST
India's northeast states have seen decades of unrest among ethnic and separatist groups seeking more autonomy or even secession from India, with at least 50,000 people killed in Manipur since the 1950s.
The situation in Manipur have killed at least 54 people and forced 23,000 to flee the state amid sporadic instances of ethnic violence, the Indian Army confirmed on Sunday. The forces also mentioned that no new ‘major violence’ broke out or was reported in the intervening night of 6 and 7 May.
