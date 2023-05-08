Manipur update: Curfew relaxed in Imphal; CM N Biren Singh thanks Amit Shah for support4 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:13 AM IST
As per officials, drones and helicopters continued a close watch, while personnel of the Army and Assam Rifles held flag marches in different areas that have been rocked by ethnic violence over the last few days.
In the violence-hit Manipur, the curfew was relaxed for a few hours on Monday morning and people came out of their homes in state capital Imphal to buy essential items, news agency PTI has reported citing officials.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×