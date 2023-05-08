In the violence-hit Manipur, the curfew was relaxed for a few hours on Monday morning and people came out of their homes in state capital Imphal to buy essential items, news agency PTI has reported citing officials.

As per officials, drones and helicopters continued a close watch, while personnel of the Army and Assam Rifles held flag marches in different areas that have been rocked by ethnic violence over the last few days.

The clashes broke out on Wednesday after tribals organised a demonstration in the ten hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, leading to the deaths of at least 54 people.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and live in the hill districts. So far, 23,000 people have been rescued from the violence-hit areas and moved to military garrisons, officials said.

The curfew was imposed on Wednesday after the violence broke out, was relaxed from 5 am to 8 am in Imphal West district to allow people buy essential items. People came out in large numbers to buy vegetables, groceries and medicines.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said he was thankful to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his supervision and support to help improve the situation in the violence-hit state. "I have been constantly in touch with the office of the Home Minister to monitor the situation and ensure that no further violence takes place in the state," he said.

As the situation in Manipur continues to improve and normalcy returns, I’m thankful to the Shri @AmitShah Ji for his constant supervision and support to make this feat possible. I have been constantly in touch with the @HMOIndia to monitor the situation and ensure no further… — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) May 7, 2023

"The paramilitary and state forces have been doing an exemplary job in controlling the violence and bringing the state back to normalcy. I also appreciate the people of the state for their cooperation," he added.

Governor Anusuiya Uikey chaired a meeting with Security Advisor Kuldip Singh and Operational Commander Ashutosh Sinha on Sunday. At the meeting, the two officers shared their suggestions with the governor to resolve the crisis. The state government also brought back IAS officer Vineet Joshi from central deputation in New Delhi, and appointed him as the new chief secretary.

Union Minister for the Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy told PTI on Sunday that the Centre was ready for talks with the warring groups in Manipur and resolve their issues.

"Please come forward to solve the issues in a peaceful manner. The government is ready. You have seen the farmers' issue. When it was peaceful, we tried to convince them. As the issue was not resolved, we agreed to their demand, and those bills (three farm laws) were withdrawn. So, the government is not adamant," he said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is set to hear a batch of pleas today on the Manipur situation including one by a ruling BJP MLA challenging the high court order on the issue of Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei community and a PIL by a tribal outfit for an SIT probe into the violence that rocked the northeastern state last week. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narashima and JB Pardiwala is scheduled to hear the matter.

The PIL filed by an NGO 'Manipur Tribal Forum', through advocate Satya Mitra, said it has moved the top court under Article 32 of the Constitution on account of the extreme situation arising out of the attacks on the tribal community in Manipur by a “dominant group".

It alleged that "these attacks have the full support of the party in power ... which supports the dominant group" and sought directions to the Centre and Manipur to evacuate Manipuri tribals who have fled their villages.

The PIL by the tribal outfit alleged that the attacks began on May 3 and several churches and hospitals were also damaged when the mobs went on a rampage, burning houses and vehicles and business establishments belonging to tribals.

It claimed that 30 tribals were killed and 132 people were injured but "neither FIR was registered nor is there any investigation taking place".

The PIL sought directions to the Centre and the state government to deploy central forces to protect all churches and places of worship of the tribal/Christians in Manipur with immediate effect.

It urged that a team of professionals be put together to conduct an inquiry into the villages destroyed and make an assessment of the damage. It also sought payment of compensation to the victims and reconstruction of buildings including churches.

(With inputs from agencies)