Amid the renewed violence that erupted in Manipur, a mob on Thursday night tried to attack Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s empty ancestral house, despite a security clampdown and curfew in the Imphal valley. Fresh protests erupted in Manipur on Monday after a video showing the bodies of two students who reportedly went missing in July went viral on social media. The government responded by re-imposing the suspension of internet services for five days as a precautionary measure and announced that all schools in the state would be closed till Friday.

Here are 10 points you need to know

1. The situation in Manipur's Imphal valley was calm but tense on Friday morning after a night of violent clashes including an attempt to attack the empty ancestral residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

2. As per an order issued by the district magistrate, the curfew restrictions imposed in Imphal East has been partially relaxed. As per the order, “Restriction of movement of persons outside their respective residences imposed in Imphal East is hereby relaxed from 5 am to 11 am on 29th September."

3. Security forces were successful in foiling the attempt and stopping them 100-150 metres from the residence after firing several rounds of tear gas shells.

4. Amid reports that militants have been seen moving around openly and instigating mobs in Imphal valley, Srinagar Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Balwal, who has expertise in handling terror-related cases, has been "prematurely" brought back to Manipur. The 2012 batch IPS officer will be assigned a new posting in Manipur upon his joining the state.

5. On Thursday, Senior officers of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) held a meeting at the Manipur Police Headquarters in Imphal to discuss the law and order situation in the state.

6. Speaking about the attack on the chief minister’s ancestral residence, a police officer told PTI, “Two groups of people came from different directions and approached the house but they were stopped around 100-150 metres away from it."

7. The authorities switched off the electricity connection in the entire area to help reduce the visibility of the protestors. More barricades were added to the previous ones near the house, while the protestors also burnt tyres in the middle of the nearby road. Ambulances were also seen advancing near the spot but till now there is no report of injury to any side.

8. As per an official order, the Manipur government on Thursday constituted a committee to verify complaints of alleged use of excessive force on protesters, mainly students, by security forces here over the last two days.

9. The forces discussed on using minimum force in dealing with the public, especially students. Appealing to the students to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and bringing normalcy back early, the police said as quoted by PTI, “Any miscreants taking advantage of the current situation will be firmly dealt with by police."

10. More than 20 MLAs of Manipur, currently camping in Delhi, have urged the Centre to take action against those behind the kidnapping and killing of two youths in the restive state. The legislators have also urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure that the CBI probe is expedited.

Meanwhile, more than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

