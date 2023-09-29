Manipur: Mob tries to attack CM N Biren Singh’s ancestral house, situation in Imphal valley calm but tense. Top updates
Protests erupt in Manipur over missing students; mob attempts to attack Chief Minister's house.
Amid the renewed violence that erupted in Manipur, a mob on Thursday night tried to attack Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s empty ancestral house, despite a security clampdown and curfew in the Imphal valley. Fresh protests erupted in Manipur on Monday after a video showing the bodies of two students who reportedly went missing in July went viral on social media. The government responded by re-imposing the suspension of internet services for five days as a precautionary measure and announced that all schools in the state would be closed till Friday.