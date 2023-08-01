Chief Justice DY Chandrachud slammed state police on 1 August during the hearing over ethnic violence in Manipur and said over the past two months there has been an absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery in the state.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra was hearing the matter.

CJI DY Chandrachud even termed the probe as 'tardy' and 'lethargic', and in its scathing remarks said there has been a delay in FIRs being registered and statements being recorded.

Here are the key takeaways from the hearing:

1) CJI pointed out that an FIR was dated 26 July, for an incident that happened on 4 May. Supreme Court observed that one thing is very clear there has been a long delay in the registration of FIRs.

2) CJI Chandrachud observed that it appears except for 1-2 FIRs there is no arrest at all. The investigation is too lethargic, FIRs are registered after two months, and statements were not recorded.

3) The CJI asked, "If the law and order machinery cannot protect the people, what happens to them?". To this, Solicitor General said we have transferred the case to CBI.

4) On being asked how many arrest Manipur police has made, Solicitor General says 250 arrests have been made and 12,000 arrests as preventive measures.

5) CJI during the hearing asked, "How many of these 6500 FIRs involve serious offenses like bodily harm, destruction of property, religious places, home, murders, and rapes, their investigation will have to be taken in fast track means."

6) It further noted for two months, the state police were not in charge. They may have made performative arrests but they were not in charge. Either they were incapable of doing it or uninterested.

7) The SC it needs to know how many FIRs and specific names of the accused have been taken and if there are names in the FIRs, what steps have been taken to arrest them.

8) Solicitor General appearing for the Manipur government tells Supreme Court that so far as 11 FIRs relating to violence against women and children can go to CBI.

9) The Supreme Court in its observation said there has been a considerable lapse in the occurrence of cases and registration of FIRs.

10) The bench then directed that the DGP of Manipur remain present personally before this court on Friday at 2 pm and be in a position to answer the court.

With agency inputs.