Manipur video case: 'Considerable lapse in occurrence of cases, filing of FIRs,' says SC | Takeaways2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 05:08 PM IST
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra was hearing the matter.
Chief Justice DY Chandrachud slammed state police on 1 August during the hearing over ethnic violence in Manipur and said over the past two months there has been an absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery in the state.
