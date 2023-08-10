Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is addressing the no confidence motion over the Manipur vioelnce in the Lok Sabha hit out at Congress leader from West Bengal Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and said 'gud ka gobar kaise karna hai usme ye mahir hain' (how to make cow dung from jaggery, he is a master in that).

PM Modi further hit out at the political scenario in West Bengal and questioned why the Congress party has not ‘allowed’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to speak in the Lok Sabha. “Tallest leader in Opposition ranks not in list of speakers, Amit Shah's magnanimity that he promised time to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury", PM Modi said in Lok Sabha.

“Shayad Kolkata se call aa gaya hoga" (Maybe they got a call from Kolkata), PM Modi said in the Parliament.

It is time for polarisation, communalisation and saffronisation to quit India, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Thursday, hitting back at the BJP-led government.

He was responding to BJP's slogan on the 81st anniversary of Quit India movement calling for riddance of dynasticism, corruption, and appeasement politics in an apparent attack on the Congress and the opposition bloc INDIA.

PM Modi further hit out at the Opposition INDIA bloc and said, “During this no-confidence motion, we saw something bizarre. The name of the Leader of Opposition was missing from the list of those who would speak during the no-trust motion".

Referring to the Mahabharata, Chowdhury said that the king should not be blind to what is happening against women whether it is in Hastinapur or Manipur.

His comments evoked sharp reaction from Home Minister Amit Shah who urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to ask Chaudhary to exercise restraint and maintain the decorum of the House.

Chowdhury responded by saying why Shah was getting angry when the prime minister had no issues with his speech.

Later, Speaker Om Birla expunged certain remarks of Chowdhury.

“Opposition couldn't prepare for debate on no-confidence motion despite so much time in hand, even its sympathisers are disappointed" PM Modi added.