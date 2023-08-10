'Gud ka gobar...': PM Modi takes jibe at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary over his controversial remark in Lok Sabha2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 05:33 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi slams Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, questions his absence from speaking list in Lok Sabha. Opposition's no-confidence motion auspicious for BJP in 2024 polls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is addressing the no confidence motion over the Manipur vioelnce in the Lok Sabha hit out at Congress leader from West Bengal Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and said 'gud ka gobar kaise karna hai usme ye mahir hain' (how to make cow dung from jaggery, he is a master in that).
Replying to the no-confidence motion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday that the opposition's move is auspicious for his government as he expressed confidence that the BJP and its allies will break old records to retain power at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
When the opposition brought the no-confidence motion in 2018, his government came to power for a second term with bigger mandate in 2019.
Modi attacked the opposition parties for not letting discussion take place on a number of bills related to the country's development, saying they have shown that 'dal' (party) is bigger than 'desh' (country) for them.
"You have betrayed people," he said.
Noting that people of the country have repeatedly shown their faith in his government, Modi expressed his thanks to them.