Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the relevance of Manipur police since the beginning of violence and observed that it is clear that the police were not in charge, as per the live proceedings shared by LiveLaw . The apex court observed that Manipur police are either unwilling or incapable to act and some mechanism is needed to sort out 6,500 FIR as not everything can be dumped on CBI.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta submitted in the Supreme Court that in the case of Manipur women being paraded naked, it seems that the police recorded their statements after the video went on social media, as per LiveLaw. The SGI was answering the questions raised by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud-led bench which is hearing the batch of petitions concerning violence in Manipur.

In the Manipur video case, the apex court asked if any arrests were made by the police department as the victims accused police officers of handing them over to the mob. Tushar Mehta responded to the question and said that "they cannot find everything in a day."

State machinery failed to protect people

Supreme Court is raising a number of questions over the handling of the Manipur situation by the state government and Centre. As per the live proceedings of the apex court shared by LiveLaw, the DY Chandrachud-led bench said that the investigation is the cases of violence has been lethargic and except for one or two cases, arrests have not been made.

DY Chandrachud questioned that when the state machinery fails to protect people, what will happen to them? SGI Tushar Mehta responded that the government is dealing with the situation on the ground and whenever we realize some sort of coordinated attacks, we transfer the case of CBI.

The Chief Justice of India was not at all happy with the response and said, “What about the balance? Say about 50 go to CBI, what about the 5500 then? State police are incapable of investigating. There is no law and order left."