Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the relevance of Manipur police since the beginning of violence and observed that it is clear that the police were not in charge, as per the live proceedings shared by LiveLaw. The apex court observed that Manipur police are either unwilling or incapable to act and some mechanism is needed to sort out 6,500 FIR as not everything can be dumped on CBI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}