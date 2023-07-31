The Supreme Court of India on Monday heard pleas regarding the Manipur Viral video case. The Manipur viral video which saw two Kuki Zo women being paraded naked by a mob of Meitei men has rocked the nation.

The the sexual harassment that allegedly took place on 4 May came to limelight only in July, which then witnessed massive outrage.

Accusation against the Manipur authorities flew, where in it was alleged that the Manipur Police had delayed actions and so did the Chief Minister N Biren Singh led Manipur Government.

The sexual harassment case also has become the latest flashpoint between the Opposition INDIA bloc and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who have accused each other of running away from discussion on crime against women in BJP and non-BJP ruled states.

The case was taken up in the Supreme Court on Monday by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra.

The Supreme Court took cognisance of the development in the Manipur Viral Video case and directed expedited action on the ethnic violence crimes that took place in the violence stricken Manipur.

The Supreme Court also asked the Central and state government to inform them about how many people have been arrested in the viral video case so far. The SC also informed that it does not want the case to be handled by Manipur Police.

The top court called for evolving a broad mechanism to deal with violence against women and asked how many FIRs have been registered in such incidents in the state since May.

The apex court has tasked the government to provide information on the following six factors

-Break-up of cases, from the 6,000 FIRs filed

-How many of them are zero FIRs

-How many transferred to jurisdiction Police Station

-How many people have been arrested so far

-Status of legal aid to the arrested accused

-How many Section 164 statements recorded so far

Here are top quotes from the SC hearing on Manipur Viral Video Case

-The SC tasked the Indian government and the Manipur Government to inform them about the legal aids. “Inform us what kind of legal aid you are providing to victims" the SC told Manipur Government

-“We are dealing with an unprecedented magnitude of violence against women in communal and sectarian strife. We cannot justify what happened in Manipur by saying that this and this happened elsewhere. Are you saying protect all women or don't protect anyone?" CJI Chandrachud told a lawyer on the sexual harassment meted out to two Kuki Zo women

-"This is not a situation like Nirbhaya which was one rape committed - that was also horrific but it was isolated. Here we are dealing with systemic violence which IPC recognises as a separate offence. So to restore a sense of faith in the administration, a court-appointed team has its own message to send that the highest appointed court is deeply concerned- it will send officers with no political alignment" CJI Chandrachud said

-"Time running out for us, there is great need to have healing touch in state." the SC bench was quoted saying

-"Women shown in Manipur video were handed over to rioting crowd by police, this is horrendous" the SC said

-"What was police doing, why was FIR in video case transferred to magisterial court on June 24" the SC questioned

-“Supreme Court questions why the FIR was registered on May 18 when the incident happened on May 4. What were the police doing from May 4 to May 18? The incident came to light that women are being paraded naked and at least two were raped. What were the police doing?" the Supreme Court asked the Central government.