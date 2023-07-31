Manipur video: SC comes down heavily on Centre, state govt, says 'time running out, 3 months have gone' | Top quotes3 min read 31 Jul 2023, 04:48 PM IST
The Supreme Court took cognisance of the Manipur viral video and directed the Centre and the Manipur government to initiate immediate remedial, rehabilitative and preventive steps and apprise it of the action taken.
The Supreme Court of India on Monday heard pleas regarding the Manipur Viral video case. The Manipur viral video which saw two Kuki Zo women being paraded naked by a mob of Meitei men has rocked the nation.
