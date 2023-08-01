Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the CBI to put on hold the recording of the statement of the two women victims in the Manipur viral video case till it hears the main case today at 2 pm. This comes after the victims sought SC order to restrain CBI from recording their statement on Tuesday.

Accordingly the apex court has asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to convey to the CBI to await the outcome of today's hearing.

We are dealing with something which is of unprecedented magnitude: SC

The Supreme Court started hearing the case on Monday and in its order described the violence perpetrated against women in strife-torn Manipur as of "unprecedented magnitude" and refused to consider a plea on similar alleged incidents in opposition-ruled states, such as West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Kerala.

During a hearing on ethnic violence in Manipur, lawyer and BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj mentioned that incidents of violence against women in West Bengal should also be considered, and the proposed mechanism should apply to other states as well.

"All daughters of India request.... The daughters of India need to be protected," Swaraj said.

"Are you (Swaraj) for a moment saying that do something for all the daughters of India or don't do anything for anybody at all?" the bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud asked her.

The bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said it was presently hearing matters related to Manipur and asked Swaraj to assist it on the particular case at the moment.

"Ms Swaraj, crimes against women take place all over the country. This is part of our social reality. Presently, we are dealing with something which is of unprecedented magnitude, namely crimes and perpetuation of violence against women in a situation of communal or sectarian strife of a nature which is taking place in Manipur. So there is no gain saying in the fact that there are crimes which are taking place against women in West Bengal as well," the bench said.

(With agency inputs)