Manipur video: Supreme Court directs CBI to hold recording of statement of the victims2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 11:23 AM IST
Manipur viral video: The CBI has been asked to hold the recordings till it hears the main case today at 2 pm.
Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the CBI to put on hold the recording of the statement of the two women victims in the Manipur viral video case till it hears the main case today at 2 pm. This comes after the victims sought SC order to restrain CBI from recording their statement on Tuesday.
