"Ms Swaraj, crimes against women take place all over the country. This is part of our social reality. Presently, we are dealing with something which is of unprecedented magnitude, namely crimes and perpetuation of violence against women in a situation of communal or sectarian strife of a nature which is taking place in Manipur. So there is no gain saying in the fact that there are crimes which are taking place against women in West Bengal as well," the bench said.