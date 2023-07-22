The mother of one of the viral video victims which showed two women stripped naked, held and groped by a mob of men, and dragged to a field on Friday alleged that the Manipur government has not done enough to control the violent situation or protest people, according to a report published by NDTV.

The woman's traumatized mother, who was unable to even speak for a few minutes, said that her husband along with their son were killed by the mob in Manipur before her daughter was brutally attacked on camera.

“I have lost my youngest son and my husband. After facing difficulties, I sent him to school for good education. And my elder son also does not have any job. No hope left when I think about the future of my family. There is no possibility of us going back to our village now," she told NDTV.

Two Kuki women were paraded naked by a mob on May 4 in the Thoubal district of Manipur and subsequently gang-raped. Almost two months after the incident, the video of the incident went viral on social media, triggering anger across the country and a sharp comment by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reportedly, the incident occurred soon after clashes in Churachandpur where the Kuki community had protested against a proposal to grant scheduled tribe status to the dominant Meitei community.

After the video went viral, Manipur Police later took suo moto cognizance of the video on July 19 and informed that a case had been registered on charges of abduction, gang rape and murder at the Nongpok Sekmai police station in the Thoubal district.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh while talking about the action on Manipur viral video said, “We will not spare anyone. All the legislators of the ruling BJP condemn the incident in the strongest possible terms. Will give exemplary punishment to all those involved, even go to the extent of seeking capital punishment."