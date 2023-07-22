Manipur video: Victim's mother says her husband, son killed before attack on daughter, ‘no hope left to...'1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 08:12 AM IST
The mother of one of the victims in the Manipur viral video has accused the government of failing to control the violent situation or protect people. The incident occurred in May, but the video only went viral in July, sparking anger across the country.
The mother of one of the viral video victims which showed two women stripped naked, held and groped by a mob of men, and dragged to a field on Friday alleged that the Manipur government has not done enough to control the violent situation or protest people, according to a report published by NDTV.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×