Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday condemned the Manipur viral video incident which showed two women stripped naked, held and groped by a mob of men, and dragged to a field, calling it “horrendous". In a series of tweets, he also shared recent sexual violence reports against women that took place in other states.
“The incident in Manipur is horrendous and the perpetrators will face the full wrath of law. Unfortunately, there is a clear pattern among the so-called liberals. The outrage is limited to the North East, while they will simply ignore equally brutal crimes elsewhere," Sarma tweeted.
The chief minister shared various reports from news organizations that recently reported sexual violence cases in other states of India. He even shared the news reports' links on his official Twitter handle.
“A family of four including a six-month-old infant was first murdered and burnt alive in Jodhpur on July 19th, 2023," Sarma shared in the first report.
“A Dalit minor was gang-raped in front of her boyfriend in Jodhpur on 16th July 2023," the second report read.
“A BJP Karyakarta alleged that TMC workers urinated on him after he lost the election on July 13 , 2023," the third read.
“A BJP candidate alleged she was stripped and paraded nude by TMC workers on July 8, 2023," Assam CM tweeted the fourth report.
“A minor tribal girl was gangraped by 8 people in Bihar on June 7, 2023," he said in another tweet.
“A tribal woman was gangraped by 10 people in broad daylight on the road in Chaibasa, Jharkhand on October 20, 2022," he added.
In the end, Assam's chief minister wrote, “These are a few recent instances of horrific crimes committed against women or tribals, even in my state Assam there have been similar incidents. Crimes, occurring anywhere, need to be condemned. But why only target Manipur & North East?"
Two Kuki women were paraded naked by a mob on May 4 in the Thoubal district of Manipur and subsequently gang-raped. Almost two months after the incident, the video of the incident went viral on social media, triggering anger across the country and a sharp comment by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Reportedly, the incident occurred soon after clashes in Churachandpur where the Kuki community had protested against a proposal to grant scheduled tribe status to the dominant Meitei community.
Manipur Police later took suo moto cognizance of the video on July 19 and informed that a case had been registered on charges of abduction, gang rape and murder at the Nongpok Sekmai police station in the Thoubal district.
