Manipur violence: ‘1700 houses burned down, 60 dead’, CM Biren Singh says. Top updates3 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 07:42 PM IST
The CM further noted that 1700 houses burned down and a total of 231 people got injured in the violence that broke out on 3 May between Meiteis, Nagas and Kukis
The Chief Minister of violence hit north-eastern state Manipur on Monday shared an update on the situation in the state. The CM informed that 60 innocent people had lost their lives in the violence. This toll is a surge from the previous collected data which said 54.
