The Chief Minister of violence hit north-eastern state Manipur on Monday shared an update on the situation in the state. The CM informed that 60 innocent people had lost their lives in the violence. This toll is a surge from the previous collected data which said 54.

The CM further noted that 1700 houses burned down and a total of 231 people got injured in the violence that broke out and ensued from after 3 May.

“I appeal to people to bring peace and calm to the state. Transportation of stranded persons to their respective locations has started. All those persons stranded at different locations in Manipur are being provided best possible care and support in safe locations and shelter camps", CM Biren Singh informed reporters on Monday evening.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been monitoring the situation from the day of the incident till today. He has sent many companies of Central forces" he added.

Here are the latest development of Manipur

-Concerned over loss of life and property, the Supreme Court asked Centre and Manipur government to step up relief and rehabilitation efforts for those hit by ethnic violence in the north-eastern state, besides protecting places of worship

-The apex court posted the matter for hearing on 17 May

-Over 23,000 people have been rescued and sheltered in military garrisons and relief camps. CM Biren Singh said till Monday, 20,000 stranded persons have been evacuated, further around 10,000 people still remain stranded.

-Helicopters and drones are being used to monitor the situation in addition to extensive deployment of security forces

-Curfew was relaxed for a few hours on Monday morning in state capital Imphal, following which people came out of their houses to buy essential resembling somewhat normalcy in the violence torn state

-Flag marches have been conducted in disturbed areas, SG Mehta told Supreme Court. He also informed that the Manipur government appointed IAS officer Vineet Joshi as the new chief secretary of the state amid ethnic violence

-Till Sunday Brigadier Sandeep Kapoor, now stationed in Manipur, told AFP that they still received "50 to 60 calls" for help, even though the violence had eased

Why clashes broke in Manipur?

The clashes broke out after Naga and Kuki tribals, who are opposing the state's move to grant Scheduled Tribe status to the majority Hindu Metei community in the state, organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' on 3 May.

The ethnic clash that broke out after indigenous communities organised a demonstration in the ten hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community's inclusion into the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and live in the hill districts.

The far-flung states of northeast India sandwiched between Bangladesh, China and Myanmar have long been a tinder box of tensions between different ethnic groups as well as a hotbed of separatism.