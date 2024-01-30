Hello User
Manipur violence: 2 killed, 5 injured in fresh clashes between rival ethnic groups

Manipur violence: 2 killed, 5 injured in fresh clashes between rival ethnic groups

Livemint

  • Manipur violence: The casualties were as a result of exchange of fire between two rival ethnic groups in Manipur, which is roiled by violence from May 3 last year

Manipur violence: Manipur has been roiled by ethnic violence since May 3 last year

At least 2 individuals were killed while 5 others were injured in fresh cases of violence in Manipur. The casualties were as a result of exchange of fire between two rival ethnic groups in the north eastern state, which is roiled by violence from May 3 last year.

More to come…..

