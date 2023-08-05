comScore
Manipur violence: In another set of violence broke out in the Northeastern state, around three people lost their lives and houses were burnt in Bishnupur on Friday. The deceased people are reported to be from the Meitei community in Kwakta area, reported News-18.

Kwakta is a village which is located in the Bishnupur area. Due to its proximity from the buffer zone, the situation remains tense in this district. In a fresh episode of violence, at least three people died in fresh incidents of violence in Manipur, reported News-18. The deceased are reportedly from Meitei community. On the other hand, the violence resulted in the destruction of houses of the Kuki community.

The buffer zone is located around 2 km ahead of Kwakta area in the district. In a previous incident, 17 people of Meitei community injured in clashes that erupted between armed forces and the Meitei community protesters in Bishnupur on Thursday.

In response to the violent clashes authorities of Imphal East and Imphal West withdrew curfew relaxations announced earlier. Later, the authorities imposed restrictions during the day as a precautionary measure.

Updated: 05 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST
