Manipur violence : 3 people lost their lives and houses burnt in fresh episode of clashes in Bishnupur1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 07:55 AM IST
Manipur violence: In another case of violence in Manipur, three people lost their lives and houses were burnt in Bishnupu
Manipur violence: In another set of violence broke out in the Northeastern state, around three people lost their lives and houses were burnt in Bishnupur on Friday. The deceased people are reported to be from the Meitei community in Kwakta area, reported News-18.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message