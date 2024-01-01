Manipur violence: 3 people shot dead in Thoubal on New Year's day, curfew reimposed
Manipur ethnic violence: Gunmen, who are yet to be identified, arrived in camouflage dresses in the Lilong Chingjao area, and opened fire targeting locals, they said.
Three persons were allegedly shot dead and five others injured in Manipur's Thoubal district on Monday evening, following which curfew was reimposed in the five valley districts of the state, officials said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message