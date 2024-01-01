Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Manipur violence: 3 people shot dead in Thoubal on New Year's day, curfew reimposed

Livemint

Manipur ethnic violence: Gunmen, who are yet to be identified, arrived in camouflage dresses in the Lilong Chingjao area, and opened fire targeting locals, they said.

Clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 following the tribal solidarity march organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. (File photo)

Three persons were allegedly shot dead and five others injured in Manipur's Thoubal district on Monday evening, following which curfew was reimposed in the five valley districts of the state, officials said.

Gunmen, who are yet to be identified, arrived in camouflage dresses in the Lilong Chingjao area, and opened fire targeting locals, they said.

While three people died on the spot, five others were injured. Those injured were admitted to a hospital, officials said.

After the attack, the enraged locals set three four-wheelers on fire. It was not immediately clear to whom these cars belonged.

Following the fresh violence, curfew was reimposed in Thoubal, Imphal East and Imphal West, Kakching and Bishnupur districts, officials said.

In a video message, Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the violence, and appealed to the people, particularly the residents of Lilong, for maintaining peace.

"Police are working to arrest those behind the attack. They will be arrested soon and punished as per the law," he said.

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

