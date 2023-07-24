Manipur violence: 41 people of Meitei community reach Assam after threat over Manipur video3 min read 24 Jul 2023, 10:09 AM IST
Thousands of people from Meitei, Kuki, and Hmar communities have fled Manipur due to ethnic violence and are now living in Assam. Recently, 41 Meitei people arrived in Assam from Mizoram following a viral video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur.
Thousands of people from Meitei, Kuki and Hmar communities fled Manipur, and have been living in Assam since ethnic violence erupted in that state on May 3.
