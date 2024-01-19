Manipur violence: 5 Meiteis dead, 4 BSF personnel injured; Three commando units to be relocated
Five Meiteis were shot dead and four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel got injured on Wednesday night and Thursday morning as ethnic violence continued in the northeastern state.
