Manipur violence: 54 dead so far, curfew partially relaxed, Imphal Valley calm | All you need to know3 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 07:40 AM IST
The clashes broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organized in the ten hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Manipur Chief Minister on Saturday held an all-party meeting which was attended by Congress, NPF, NPP, CPI (M), Aam Aadmi Party, and Shiv Sena, in view of the violent episodes that ripped through the east Indian state. Manipur region has seen decades of unrest among ethnic and separatist groups.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×