Manipur Chief Minister on Saturday held an all-party meeting which was attended by Congress, NPF, NPP, CPI (M), Aam Aadmi Party, and Shiv Sena, in view of the violent episodes that ripped through the east Indian state. Manipur region has seen decades of unrest among ethnic and separatist groups.

“Thankful to the All Manipur Christian Organization (AMCO) for reaching out to me at this crucial juncture and assured to extend their full support in bringing peace in Manipur. I appeal everyone in Manipur to restrain from any form of violence. The state police and the paramilitary have been given strict instruction to take action against those who create disturbances in the law and order of the state," the chief minister tweeted after the meeting.

Manipur violence: What we know so far

1) The Manipur government has partially relaxed the curfew from 7 am to 10 am on Sunday to allow people to buy essential items.

2) State governor Sushri Anusuiya Uikey on Saturday appealed to the people in the state to maintain brotherhood and dispel the feeling of fear and insecurity, said an official release from the governor's office.

3) BJP MLA of Manipur has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Manipur High Court order in relation to Scheduled Tribe status for the Meitei community as a tribe of Manipur.

4) Neighbor states including Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and others are making arrangements to bring back stranded students in violence-hit Manipur.

5) Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday opened a helpline and a control room at AP Bhavan in Delhi for coordinating the evacuation of state students stuck in violence-hit Manipur. The helpline numbers are 011-23384016 and 011-23387089.

6) Assam Rifles safely rescued safely a group of daily wage laborers and residents of Assam who were trying to flee the violence-hit Manipur in view of the prevailing tense security situation in the northeastern state, read a statement from Assam Rifles.

7) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday again reviewed the situation in Manipur through a video conference meeting with state Chief Minister N Biren Singh and top officials in the state as well as the Centre.

8) Residents of Churachandpur in violence-hit Manipur who were taking shelter in a relief camp at Moirang, said they are worried about their families and their future. “I am worried about my home. I worry that they will burn down our house. My father and brother are still there," a resident said.

9) The death toll in the ethnic violence which has engulfed Manipur increased to 54, officials said even as unofficial sources placed the figure at several scores dead and more than 150 injured. However, life returned to a wary normalcy in Imphal Valley on Saturday as shops and markets reopened and cars started plying on the roads.

10) Violent clashes broke out between tribals and people belonging to the majority Meitei community in Manipur on Wednesday, displacing thousands of people and killing more than 50.

(With inputs from agencies)