Manipur violence: Amit Shah says MHA will talk to both Meiteis and Kukis to bridge ethnic divide

  • Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday directed strict legal action against those who indulge in violence in Manipur.

Updated09:14 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Manipur, in New Delhi on Monday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Manipur, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the security situation in ethnic violence-hit Manipur and said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will talk to both Meiteis and Kukis at the earliest to bridge the ethnic divide.

Shah asked officials to ensure that no further incidents of violence take place in the state, and directed that strict action must be taken as per law against the perpetrators of violence.

The high-level meeting comes amid reports of fresh violence in the capital Imphal and Jiribam recently.

Also Read | RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat bats for peace in Manipur: ‘Been waiting for a year…’

“The Ministry of Home Affairs will talk to both the groups, Meiteis and Kukis, to bridge the ethnic divide at the earliest. The Government of India has been actively supporting the Manipur Government in strengthening the security situation in the state,” said Shah.

The minister also underscored the importance of a coordinated approach to resolve the ongoing ethnic conflict.

Shah stressed the strategic deployment of the central forces to restore peace and tranquility in Manipur, and added that the forces would be increased if required.

The Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens of Manipur, Shah added.

Also Read | Militants ambush Manipur CM Biren Singh’s convoy- Here’s all you need to know

The Union Minister also reviewed the situation in relief camps, especially in respect of proper availability of food, water, medicines and other basic amenities, and directed the Chief Secretary of Manipur to ensure proper health and education facilities for the displaced people and their rehabilitation.

Also Read | Amit Shah urges ’Zero-Terror Plan’ as Kashmir grapples with 4 major attacks

The high level meeting was attended by the Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, Union Home Secretary, Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB), Chief of Army Staff (Designate) Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, Security Advisor to the Government of Manipur, Director General of Assam Rifles, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) of Manipur and senior officials of the Army and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023 after a tribal solidarity march in the hill districts of the state to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Since then, over 220 people belonging to both Kuki and Meitei communities and security personnel have been killed in the continuing violence.

