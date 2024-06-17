Manipur violence: Amit Shah says MHA will talk to both Meiteis and Kukis to bridge ethnic divide

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the security situation in ethnic violence-hit Manipur and said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will talk to both Meiteis and Kukis at the earliest to bridge the ethnic divide.

Shah asked officials to ensure that no further incidents of violence take place in the state, and directed that strict action must be taken as per law against the perpetrators of violence.

The high-level meeting comes amid reports of fresh violence in the capital Imphal and Jiribam recently.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs will talk to both the groups, Meiteis and Kukis, to bridge the ethnic divide at the earliest. The Government of India has been actively supporting the Manipur Government in strengthening the security situation in the state,” said Shah.

The minister also underscored the importance of a coordinated approach to resolve the ongoing ethnic conflict.

Shah stressed the strategic deployment of the central forces to restore peace and tranquility in Manipur, and added that the forces would be increased if required.

The Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens of Manipur, Shah added.

The Union Minister also reviewed the situation in relief camps, especially in respect of proper availability of food, water, medicines and other basic amenities, and directed the Chief Secretary of Manipur to ensure proper health and education facilities for the displaced people and their rehabilitation.

The high level meeting was attended by the Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, Union Home Secretary, Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB), Chief of Army Staff (Designate) Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, Security Advisor to the Government of Manipur, Director General of Assam Rifles, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) of Manipur and senior officials of the Army and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023 after a tribal solidarity march in the hill districts of the state to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.