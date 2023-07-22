Manipur violence: Another shocking video of man’s chopped head surfaces

Another horrifying video has emerged from Manipur , offering evidence of the barbaric ethnic clashes in the northeast state just a day after footage appeared of women being paraded naked before they were allegedly gang-raped by a mob.

In the latest video, a man's head getting chopped has shaken the internet. In this case, the victim is from the Kuki community. Members of tribal organisations identified the deceased as David Theik, a resident of Lamza village in Churachandpur. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the victim was supposed to go to Mumbai for a job but was stuck after ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3.

The victim was reportedly the bread earner of the family. Until the pandemic, he was working as a waiter at a hotel in Mumbai. He returned to Manipur in 2020. He stayed in Manipur after that and was planning to go to Mumbai in May this year but was caught in the violence. His father has physical disabilities. His mother died when he was young.

During the Manipur clashes, Theik was volunteering to keep guard when he was attacked by an armed group at around 5 am on 2 July.

As per the HT report, Theik was first shot, then his body was severed, and one of his eyes gouged out. The chopped head was then placed atop a bamboo fence.

BuonKhawlein, Theik’s uncle has filed an FIR and is yet to hear from the police. In the FIR, Manipur police commandos have been named as the accused. Police are yet to make any arrests.

On Wednesday, a shocking video, shot on 4 May, surfaced showing two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being paraded naked and molested by a mob from the other side.

The alleged main accused was arrested on Thursday. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation across the country. The FIR on the incident was filed on June 21.

Meanwhile, all four accused, who were arrested on Thursday in connection with the viral video of women being paraded naked in Manipur were remanded to 11-day police custody on Friday.

The two women are alleged to have been sexually assaulted before being set free by the mob comprising the majority community.

The violence in Manipur erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3 in protest against the proposed inclusion of people belonging to the Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).