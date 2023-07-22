Manipur violence: Another shocking video of man’s chopped head surfaces

Manipur violence: Another shocking video of man’s chopped head surfaces2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 07:56 AM IST
Horrifying video emerges from Manipur showing a man's head being chopped off in the midst of ethnic clashes. The victim was a member of the Kuki community.
Another horrifying video has emerged from Manipur, offering evidence of the barbaric ethnic clashes in the northeast state just a day after footage appeared of women being paraded naked before they were allegedly gang-raped by a mob.
