In a bid to restore peace and bring back normalcy in violence-hit Manipur, the Indian Army, Air Force, and Assam Rifles along with civil administration have worked tirelessly in the past approximately 48 hours.

This week, the Manipur government requisitioned Army and Assam Rifles after inter-community clashes erupted in a few districts in the northeastern state.

As per the Indian Army report, Churachandpur, KPI, Moreh and Kakching are now under firm control with no major violence reported since yesterday night.

Here are the top developments on Manipur clashes:

1. In the past 12 hours, Imphal East and West districts witnessed sporadic incidents of arson.

2. A video shared by Indian Army shows glimpses of families rescued from violence-hit areas and their stay within Army and Assam Rifles premises. As per the army, a total of about 13,000 people have been provided accommodation within their campus.

#Manipur Update (1/4)

As a result of proactive & timely response, Churachandpur, KPI, Moreh & Kakching are now under firm control with no major violence reported since yesterday night. @adgpi @easterncomd pic.twitter.com/XmCSKZO7zS — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) May 5, 2023

3. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has asked the Manipur government to provide adequate security to people from the state living there.

4. The CRPF has directed its personnel hailing from Manipur and on leave in their home state to "immediately" report to their nearest security base with family members in the wake of a CoBRA commando being killed in the ongoing violence in the state.

The commando of the Central Reserve Police Force's CoBRA, who was on leave, was shot dead by armed assailants in his village in Manipur's Churachandpur district.

4. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is in touch with Assamese students. He has assured families that he will bring them back soon.

5. Yesterday, a total of 10 more companies (nearly 1,000 personnel) of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were dispatched to Manipur following orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

6. Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix is also making efforts to ensure the safe return of stranded students of the state in Manipur.

7. The Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the central government to initiate dialogue with all stakeholders to maintain peace.

8. An Income Tax department official posted in Imphal was killed in Manipur. "Association strongly condemns the dastardly act of violence resulting in the death of Sh. Letminthang Haokip, tax assistant in Imphal. No cause or ideology can justify the killing of an innocent public servant on duty," the I-T department said.

9. Long queues were seen in front of petrol pumps in Manipur.

#WATCH | Manipur violence aftermath: Long queues in front of petrol pump in Imphal (05/05) pic.twitter.com/AZAOOtlfWD — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023

10. More than 1,100 people from Manipur have entered Assam, following violence in the state.

REASON FOR MANIPUR CLASHES:

Violent clashes broke out between tribals and members of the majority Meitei community in Manipur on 3 May displacing thousands of people.

The clashes were reported after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the ten hill districts of Manipur to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53% of the state population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley.

Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40% of the population and reside mostly in the hill districts.