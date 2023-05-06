Manipur violence: Army, Assam Rifles work to restore normalcy. Top developments3 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 10:37 AM IST
Manipur clashes: Churachandpur, KPI, Moreh and Kakching are now under firm control with no major violence reported since yesterday night
In a bid to restore peace and bring back normalcy in violence-hit Manipur, the Indian Army, Air Force, and Assam Rifles along with civil administration have worked tirelessly in the past approximately 48 hours.
