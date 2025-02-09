Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, resigned from his post on Sunday, February 9, nearly 2 years after ethnic violence in state.

The BJP leader handed over the letter of resignation from the post of Chief Minister to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Full text of Biren Singh's resignation letter Here's the full text of Biren Singh's resignation letter:

To

The Hon'ble Governor

Manipur

Subject: Submission of resignation from the post of Chief Minister Manipur

Hon'ble Sir,

I, Nongthombam Biren Singh, Chief Minister of Manipur, am submitting my resignation herewith.

It has been an honor to serve the people of Manipur thus far.

I am extremely grateful to the Central government for timely actions, interventions, developmental

work and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interest of every single Manipuri.

My sincere request to the Central government through your good office is to continue with the same.

I take the opportunity to enumerate the most important ones of them:

i) To maintain the territorial integrity of Manipur which has a rich and diverse civilizational

history over thousands of years.

ii) To crack down on border infiltration and to formulate policy for the deportation of the

illegal immigrants.

iii) To continue the fight against drugs and narco terrorism.

iv) To continue the stringent and fool-proof revised mechanism of FMR with the biometric

being stringently applied.

v) Time bound and faster border which is underway.

Kindly, accept my resignation and oblige.

Thanking you

Yours Sincerely,

Nongthombam Biren Singh

Biren Singh's resignation CM Biren Singh's resignation comes ahead of the upcoming assembly session where Congress planned to move the no-confidence motion against the Manipur CM.

Also Read | Manipur CM Biren Singh resigns amid ongoing ethnic violence

Biren Singh was accompanied by 14 MLAs belonging to the BJP and NPF. State BJP president A Sharda and party leader Sambit Patra were also a part of the delegation.

Manipur violence In May 2023, the northeastern state of Manipur in India, saw ethnic clashes between the Meitei people, the majority community residing in the Imphal Valley, and the Kuki-Zo tribal community from the surrounding hills.

As of 2024, the long standing tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities claimed at least 226 lives, and over 1,500 people have been injured.