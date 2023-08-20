Manipur violence: BSF likely to be deployed near Kuki village after 3 members of the community were killed: Report1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 10:45 AM IST
BSF personnel likely to be posted in Manipur after armed miscreants shot dead three members of the Kuki community.
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel team is likely to be posted in Manipur after armed miscreants shot dead three members of the Kuki community on Friday morning, people aware of the matter told Hindustan Times.
