BSF personnel likely to be posted in Manipur after armed miscreants shot dead three members of the Kuki community.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel team is likely to be posted in Manipur after armed miscreants shot dead three members of the Kuki community on Friday morning, people aware of the matter told Hindustan Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 18 August, armed miscreants shot dead three members of the Kuki community Ukhrul district on Friday morning, confirmed by officials reported HT.

As per the report, BSF troops is likely to be deployed near Thawai Kuki village. As per the police, security personnel are searching the jungles of the nearby hills, where the armed criminals are allegedly hiding out, further adding, the police said that “attackers are still absconding, as reported by HT. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on 5 August, separate shooting incidents between the Meiteis and Kukis communities in Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts led to the tragic deaths of five individuals of which three were from Meiteis and two were Kukis.

Tensions ignited in Manipur on May 3 when Kuki groups protested against proposed modifications to the state's reservation matrix, which aimed to grant scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community. The clashes have resulted in the loss of more than 160 lives and the displacement of around 50,000 individuals. Meiteis constitute nearly 53 percent of the state's population, while Kukis make up around 16 percent.

The violence escalated rapidly, resulting in the displacement of thousands who sought refuge from burning homes and neighbourhoods in jungles, often across state borders reported Hindustan Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the Opposition has been continuously targeting the state and Central governments over the issue, and the matter also took centre stage during the recently concluded monsoon session of the Parliament. CBI has deputed 53 officers, including two women DIG-rank officers, to probe the Manipur violence cases, sources had told ANI said on 16 August.

Earlier on 19 August, members of the Trinamool Mahila Congress took to the streets of Siliguri and staged a protest over atrocities against women in Manipur, as reported by news ageyncy ANI. Dressed in clothes similar to those worn by women in Manipur, the TMC women’s wing took out the protest. TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said the protest was held to express solidarity with the women of Manipur who were brutally attacked.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}