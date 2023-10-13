Manipur violence: CBI arrests fifth accused in abduction, killing of 2 Meitei students
Officials said that Paolun Mang was arrested on Wednesday from Pune in Maharashtra and produced before a CBI court, which sent him to police custody until 16 October.
Months after the alleged abduction and murder of the two Meitei students in Manipur, the Crime Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 13 October said they had arrested a 22-year-old man. This is the fifth arrest in the case, that took place on 6 July.
