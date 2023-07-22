Civil rights activist Irom Sharmila Chanu spoke on the horrendous incident that took place in Manipur amid prolonged ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kuki communities.

Feeling "sorry and sad" about the incident wherein two women were paraded naked in the Manipur, Sharmila said it wouldn't have happened had the Centre intervened "at the right time".

As per the report by the NDTV news channel, Sharmila said, "I feel numb and disturbed," and added it is not about any particular community, but an "inhuman" incident.

Further Sharmila said the accused must be punished with life imprisonment without parole.

In an opinionated article in The Indian Express, Irom Sharmila highlighted the condition of women in Manipur. She said that in Manipur women are considered the state's property.

Sharmila, who performed a hunger strike for 16 years against Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the state said, "I can speak from my own experience. In my 16-year long hunger strike, when I did not even drink water, I was reduced to a symbol. Despite my struggles, I felt that people would view me as “just a woman’’. I felt like the state’s (Manipur’s) property. That is the kind of attitude people have towards women".

Sharmila wrote in the English daily, "Since the violence began three months ago, I have been following the news from Manipur in Bengaluru, where I now live. I was not surprised when I first heard of the conflict. Manipur is a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural society. The differences between the various communities in the state have been deep and have existed for a very long time".

She blamed the Central government for being complacent about the northeast for decades.

"Successive governments have ignored the state and have never really tried to resolve the conflict in Manipur or between the communities. The accusation about the Kukis encroaching on the land and there being a large number of illegal immigrants from Myanmar is problematic. The immigrants are refugees and they came to Manipur because they were fleeing oppression and violence in their own country. We need to look at the issue far more sensitively — the immigrants need to be treated humanely. The central and state governments should have dealt with the immigrant issue much better," Sharmila wrote for The Indian Express.