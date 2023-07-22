Manipur horrendous video: Irom Sharmila says, 'Wouldn't have happened if...'1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 11:54 AM IST
Irom Sharmila, civil rights activist, spoke out about the recent incident in Manipur, calling it inhuman and blaming the Central government for not intervening sooner. She also highlighted the mistreatment of women in Manipur in an opinionated article.
Civil rights activist Irom Sharmila Chanu spoke on the horrendous incident that took place in Manipur amid prolonged ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kuki communities.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×